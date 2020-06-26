WORLD

1-MIN READ

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Says He May Have Had Coronavirus Despite Negative Test

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the inauguration ceremony of the Main Space Operations Center of the Geostationary Defense and Strategic Communications Satellite in Brasilia, Brazil June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Jair Bolsonaro had said he tested negative twice but fought a court battle to stop the release of the hospital test results, raising questions over whether he may have been infected or not.

  • Reuters Brasilia
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he might have contracted the novel coronavirus previously and he may do another test for the disease, having already tested negative for the virus multiple times weeks earlier.

