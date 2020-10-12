Brazil Records 290 Covid-19 Deaths in Last 24 Hours, 12,345 New Cases Take Tally Nears 51 Lakh

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado - RC2WBJ9LLPNN

Brazil confirmed 290 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 12,345 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 50,94,982 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,488 total deaths.