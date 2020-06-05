WORLD

1-MIN READ

Brazil Records Biggest 24-hour Increase in Covid-19 Deaths, with 1,473

Image for representation: AP

Thursday was the third straight day with a new daily high for Brazil's coronavirus deaths.

Brazil has reported 1,473 more COVID-19 deaths, the biggest 24-hour increase in the country's death toll since the outbreak began. That's equal to more than one death per minute, and means the country now has the world's third highest death toll.


For the second straight night, the health ministry delayed release of Thursday's data until 10 pm local time, after Brazil's widely watched evening news program ended. Thursday was the third straight day with a new daily high for Brazil's coronavirus deaths.

Brazil has reported more than 34,000 deaths from the virus so far, meaning it surpassed the amount in Italy and trails only the UK and US Experts consider the tally a significant undercount due to insufficient testing.


Loading