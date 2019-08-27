Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Brazil Rejects $20 Million G7 Aid to Fight Amazon Fires, Asks Macron to Focus on ‘His Colonies’ Instead

Rejecting the offer, Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website that the resources offered are more relevant to reforest Europe.

AFP

Updated:August 27, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
Brazil Rejects $20 Million G7 Aid to Fight Amazon Fires, Asks Macron to Focus on ‘His Colonies’ Instead
A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)
Brasília: Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of "his home and his colonies."

"We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe," Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website, referring to a pledge of $20 million made at the G7 summit in France to fight the rainforest blazes

