Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Brazil Says More Than 100 Tons of Oil Spilled Along Coast, 42 Cities Affected

Brazilian police are investigating the origin of the oil, which has killed at least seven turtles and forced swimmers and fishermen to stay away from contaminated areas.

Associated Press

Updated:October 8, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Brazil Says More Than 100 Tons of Oil Spilled Along Coast, 42 Cities Affected
Representative image (Getty Images)

Sao Paulo: Brazil's environment minister says more than 100 tons of oil has been spilled along the northeastern coast since the beginning of September.

Ricardo Salles said Monday on Twitter that 42 cities have been affected by the spills. He did not say how he reached those figures.

Brazilian police are investigating the origin of the oil, which has killed at least seven turtles and forced swimmers and fishermen to stay away from contaminated areas.

State-run oil giant company Petrobras said last week that the spilled oil isn't the type it produces.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to receive a preliminary assessment on the spills this week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram