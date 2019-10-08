Brazil Says More Than 100 Tons of Oil Spilled Along Coast, 42 Cities Affected
Brazilian police are investigating the origin of the oil, which has killed at least seven turtles and forced swimmers and fishermen to stay away from contaminated areas.
Representative image (Getty Images)
Sao Paulo: Brazil's environment minister says more than 100 tons of oil has been spilled along the northeastern coast since the beginning of September.
Ricardo Salles said Monday on Twitter that 42 cities have been affected by the spills. He did not say how he reached those figures.
Brazilian police are investigating the origin of the oil, which has killed at least seven turtles and forced swimmers and fishermen to stay away from contaminated areas.
State-run oil giant company Petrobras said last week that the spilled oil isn't the type it produces.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to receive a preliminary assessment on the spills this week.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan Celebrate Durga Puja with Ayan Mukerji
- Indian Army Groove to Garba Track in Chilling Sub-Zero Degree Temperature
- Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son