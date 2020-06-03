WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Brazil to Start Testing Oxford University's Experimental Covid-19 Vaccine This Month

Ossimar Silva touches his mother Carmelita Valverde, 85, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Ossimar Silva touches his mother Carmelita Valverde, 85, through a plastic curtain at the 3i Bem-Estar - Residencial Senior nursing home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Developers and researchers are looking to COVID-19 hotspots, such as Latin America and Africa, where the illness is still on the rise, to test experimental vaccines as cases wane in Europe and elsewhere.

  • Reuters Sao Paulo
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 10:37 PM IST
Share this:

Brazil this month will start testing an experimental vaccine against the novel coronavirus being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, Brazil's health surveillance agency Anvisa and the Federal University of Sao Paulo (Unifesp) said.

Anvisa authorized the testing late on Tuesday. Some 2,000 people will participate in the trial, which will be conducted with the support of the Health Ministry, Unifesp said.

"The most important thing is to carry out this stage of the study now, when the epidemiological curve is still rising and the results may be more assertive," said Lily Yin Weckx, coordinator of the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE) at Unifesp.

Developers and researchers are looking to COVID-19 hotspots, such as Latin America and Africa, where the illness is still on the rise, to test experimental vaccines as cases wane in Europe and elsewhere.

There are currently no approved vaccines to prevent infection with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The virus has infected more than 6.4 million people and killed over 380,000 worldwide.

Weckx is leading the study in Brazil, Unifesp said in a statement.

For testing in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest state and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Latin America, 1,000 volunteers will be selected. The study is looking for people highly exposed to the coronavirus but who were not yet infected.

Anvisa said the testing request in Brazil was filed by the local unit of AstraZeneca.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading