Brazilian Official Who Met Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus But US Prez 'Not Concerned': Report

A Brazilian government official who attended an official meeting at Donald Trump's resort in Florida on Saturday and posted a photo of himself standing next to the US president has tested positive for coronavirus, the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper said on Thursday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, is awaiting the results of a second confirmation test, according to the report.

Wajngarten, chief spokesperson for the Brazilian government, travelled with Bolsonaro last Saturday to Tuesday to the US, where the far-right leader — who has been dubbed a "Tropical Trump" — met with his US counterpart.

In the photo posted on his Instagram account, Wajngarten is standing next to Trump wearing a "Make Brazil great again" cap. Vice President Mike Pence was next to Trump.

Wajngarten developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus that has become a global pandemic, the Brazilian presidency said in a statement.

Asked by Reuters before Estado reported the positive test, Brazil's health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Bolsonaro would be monitored if Wajngarten tested positively.

Trump unconcerned

Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus after dining last week with Bolsonaro, whose press aide tested positive.

"Let's put it this way: I'm not concerned," Trump told reporters while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office. He said he had heard about the aide's exposure but that "we did nothing very unusual".

Trump also said he and Varadkar opted not to shake hands when the Irish leader arrived at the White House for the traditional St Patrick's Day meeting.

"It's a very strange feeling," Trump said of not shaking hands.

Newspaper O Globo reported that the US embassy in Brasilia had contacted the Brazilian government for information on Wajngarten's test. The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Bolsonaro's office "has taken and is taking all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president and all staff that traveled with him to the United States", it said in a statement.

"This is because one of the officials in the group, Presidential Communications Secretary Fabio Wajngarten, is infected with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as confirmed by a second test that was recently carried out," it said.

Bolsonaro, an admirer of Trump, met the US president at a lunch on Saturday.

'No need for Trump to get tested'

President Donald Trump does not need testing for coronavirus despite having met with an aide to Bolsonaro who was found afterwards to test positive, said the White House.

"The White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation... tested positive for COVID-19," Trump spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "had almost no interactions with the individual" during Bolsonaro's trip to Florida last weekend. They "do not require being tested at this time", she said.

Grisham said under government guidelines "there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine".

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)