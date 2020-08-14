WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Brazil's Bolsonaro gains more popular approval, says Datafolha poll

Brazil's Bolsonaro gains more popular approval, says Datafolha poll

The approval rating of Brazil's farright president, Jair Bolsonaro, has risen to 37%, the highest level since he arrived in power in January 2019, a poll by Datafolha showed on Friday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Share this:

SAO PAULO The approval rating of Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has risen to 37%, the highest level since he arrived in power in January 2019, a poll by Datafolha showed on Friday.

Datafolha said his approval went up five percentage points from a previous survey in June, while disapproval ratings dropped 10 percentage points, to 34%.

Bolsonaro’s spike in popularity comes as the government has been making emergency 600 reais monthly payments to low-paid and informal workers, totaling more than 250 billion reais ($47 billion). The government is considering extending them for more months, as they expire in September.

Also Watch

Wrestler Sushil Kumar: Sports Wins Enhance India's Image Worldwide | The Right Stand | CNN News18

Brazil is suffering the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States, with 3.2 million cases and 105,463 deaths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 14, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Next Story
Loading