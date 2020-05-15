WORLD

1-MIN READ

Brazil's Health Minister Resigns after 1 Month on the Job as Country Continues to Battle Covid-19 Crisis

A man wearing a protective mask outside Rocinha Slum waits for a public bus during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. (Representative Image) (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

The oncologist, a former health care consultant, took the job on April 17 under pressure to align the ministry's actions with the president's view that the economy must not be destroyed by restrictions to control spread of the virus.

Brazil's health minister, who took office less than a month ago, resigned on Friday in a sign of continuing upheaval in the nation's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic and President Jair Bolsonaro's pressure for the nation to prioritise the economy over health-driven lockdowns.

Nelson Teich's resignation was confirmed by the Health Ministry.

The oncologist, a former health care consultant, took the job on April 17 under pressure to align the ministry's actions with the president's view that the economy must not be destroyed by restrictions to control spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro fired Teich's predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, after disagreements over efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

Mandetta was one of Brazil's most popular ministers.

Officials say that more than 13,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, though some experts say the figure is significantly higher due to insufficient testing, and analysts say the peak of the crisis has yet to hit Latin America's largest nation.

