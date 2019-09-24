Brazil's Lula da Silva to Stay Behind Bars After He Rejects Applying for Home Detention
The ex-president has been incarcerated at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba since April 2018, after he was sentenced to eight years and 10 months in jail for accepting a bribe.
Fileimage of leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (File photo/Reuters)
Sao Paulo: Brazil's leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday opted to stay behind bars rather than apply for home detention, as he maintained his innocence of corruption charges, his lawyers said.
The ex-president has been incarcerated at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba since April 2018, after he was sentenced to eight years and 10 months in jail for accepting a bribe.
After completing one-sixth of his sentence on Monday, he was eligible under Brazilian law to apply for house or semi-open detention, which would allow him to leave prison during the day.
But Lula decided to forgo the option in order to "pursue the full restoration of his freedom, along with the recognition that he was a victim" of a contaminated judicial process, his defence team said in a statement to AFP.
The Supreme Court last month voted to suspend the transfer of Lula to a regular prison until after it rules on whether Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who was Lula's convicting judge in 2017, was biased.
That decision could lead to a review of Lula's case.
Moro, the powerful judge behind the so-called Car Wash corruption probe before he was appointed to President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet, has been accused of conspiring with prosecutors to keep Lula out of the 2018 election, which the ex-president was favoured to win.
Scores of high-profile politicians and business leaders have also been caught up in the years-long investigation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Surveen Chawla Opens up on Facing Casting Couch, Says Directors Wanted to See Her Cleavage, Thighs
- NASA Reveals Mystery Behind Giant Black Spot Found on Jupiter
- Amy Jackson Blessed with a Baby Boy, Actress Shares Adorable Family Picture
- Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall