Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro to Not Attend Upcoming World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, held annually at Davos, is a meeting in which world leaders discuss economic matters. This year's summit will take place on January 21- 24.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro to Not Attend Upcoming World Economic Forum
File photo of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. (Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro will not attend the upcoming World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland, presidential spokesperson Otavio Rego Barros has said.

"The president and his assistants analysed a series of aspects, economic, security, political. And those aspects, together, allowed the President to evaluate that he should not participate in this forum at this moment," Rego Barros said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Bolsonaro mentioned the possibility of not attending the summit earlier this week, citing security reasons.

The World Economic Forum, held annually at Davos, is a meeting in which world leaders discuss economic matters. This year's summit will take place on January 21- 24.

Bolsonaro attended the World Economic Forum in 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram