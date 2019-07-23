Take the pledge to vote

Breaking Bad: UK Ex-headmaster in Singapore Drug Case

Damien Michael Charnock faces five charges, including consumption of methamphetamine and ecstasy in March, according to charge sheets.

July 23, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
Breaking Bad: UK Ex-headmaster in Singapore Drug Case
Representative Photo (GETTY IMAGES)
Singapore: A British former headmaster of an international school in China appeared in a Singapore court on Tuesday charged with consumption and possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy, reports said.

Damien Michael Charnock used to be the head of Dulwich College Shanghai, a branch of the exclusive London private school, the city-state's Straits Times newspaper reported.

The 60-year-old faces five charges, including consumption of methamphetamine and ecstasy in March, according to charge sheets.

He is also charged with possessing packets of meth and ecstasy tablets, as well as equipment used to consume drugs, at an apartment in the city.

The case has echoes of hit American TV show "Breaking Bad", which tells the story of a chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with cancer and turns to making meth to raise money to secure his family's future.

For each charge of drug consumption, Charnock faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to Sg$20,000 ($14,600), according to the Straits Times.

It is not clear why Charnock was in Singapore when he was arrested.

In an interview in 2015, Charnock said he was appointed to work at the Shanghai institution in 2014 after years as a headmaster at a school in London.

Dulwich College, founded in the 17th century, now has several branches in Asia, including in Singapore.

