Kavanaugh Case: Fourth Accuser Opens Up, Says Has 4 People to Testify Sexual Assault Claims

Hours before Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, a fourth woman has come forward to the panel, according to a media report.The new allegations, submitted in the form of an anonymous complaint sent to Republican Senator Cory Gardner, were discussed with Kavanaugh on a call with Senate investigators, the NBC News reported Wednesday.Kavanaugh has denied the allegation in the letter during the call, the report quoted sources as saying.According to the letter, Kavanaugh in inebriated condition physically assaulted a woman he socialised with in Washington in 1998.The sender of the complaint described an evening involving her own daughter, Kavanaugh and several friends in 1998."When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually. There were at least four witnesses, including my daughter," the letter stated.The writer provided no names but said the alleged victim was still traumatised and had decided to remain anonymous herself, the report said.This is the first complaint about Kavanaugh sexually harassing or assaulting a woman in his post-college years.While the alleged assault of Ford took place when Kavanaugh was in high school, the second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, says that the Supreme Court judge nominee exposed himself to her at a party when both were freshman at Yale.On Wednesday, another woman named Julie Swetnick accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while in high school and alleged that she was "gang-raped" at a party he attended in the early 1980s.Earlier in a press conference Thursday, Trump said he would consider withdrawing Kavanaugh's nomination if he "thought he was guilty of something like this". However, the President maintained that he believed the accusations against the conservative judge were "false".