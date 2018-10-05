English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brett Kavanaugh's US Supreme Court Nomination Cleared for Final Vote Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
A final vote on the Republican nominee is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator reserved her stance on final approval.
US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies in Washington, US. (REUTERS)
The US Senate on Friday narrowly approved moving to a final vote on President Donald Trump's embattled Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh amid continuing controversy over sexual abuse allegations against him.
The Senate voted 51-49 to approve Kavanaugh in the procedural cloture vote, with one Republican, Lisa Murkowski, opposing going forward while one Democrat, Joe Manchin, voted to move ahead.
