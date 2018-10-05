GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Brett Kavanaugh's US Supreme Court Nomination Cleared for Final Vote Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

A final vote on the Republican nominee is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator reserved her stance on final approval.

AFP

Updated:October 5, 2018, 8:48 PM IST
US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies in Washington, US. (REUTERS)
The US Senate on Friday narrowly approved moving to a final vote on President Donald Trump's embattled Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh amid continuing controversy over sexual abuse allegations against him.

The Senate voted 51-49 to approve Kavanaugh in the procedural cloture vote, with one Republican, Lisa Murkowski, opposing going forward while one Democrat, Joe Manchin, voted to move ahead.

A final vote on the Republican nominee is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator, Susan Collins, reserved her stance on final approval.
