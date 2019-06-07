Brexit Party Fails to Win First Seat in UK By-election
The poll in the eastern English city of Peterborough was triggered after the sitting MP, Fiona Onasanya, was dumped by voters after being jailed for lying over a speeding offence.
File photo of Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. (Image: Reuters)
Peterborough/UK: Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain's parliament as it lost out to the main opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election, results on Friday showed.
The poll in the eastern English city of Peterborough was triggered after the sitting MP, Fiona Onasanya, was dumped by voters after being jailed for lying over a speeding offence.
The Brexit Party's candidate Mike Greene, a local entrepreneur, came in second with nearly 29 per cent of the vote, behind Labour's Lisa Forbes, who won around 31 per cent. The ruling Conservatives came third with 21 per cent, while the Liberal Democrats won 12 per cent.
Friday's result is a setback for the Brexit Party — founded by eurosceptic figurehead Farage only a few months ago — which came out on top in the European elections in May with 31.6 per cent of votes cast.
It had been seeking to capitalise on that momentum as well as voter disillusionment with the main Conservative and Labour parties, who have historically shared the Peterborough seat.
Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down after delaying Brexit twice as she tried and failed to get her EU divorce deal through parliament.
Farage, who has called for Britain to leave the bloc without a deal, said last weekend while campaigning he saw the by-election as "the opportunity for the next chapter in this great story".
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of the 10-year Age Gap with Nick Jonas
- ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan's Shahzad to Miss Rest of World Cup
- Australia vs West Indies: Brathwaite 'Frustrated' By Umpiring, Holding Calls it 'Atrocious'
- Availability, Affordability, Practicality: The Indian Telco’s Battle for 5G Spectrum
- Hyundai Creta Overtakes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in May 2019 Sales
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s