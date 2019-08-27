Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage Urges Boris Johnson to Leave EU Without a Divorce Deal

London: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday to lead Britain out of the European Union without a divorce deal, and threatened he would fight his party "in every seat" otherwise.

"Given where we are, no deal is the best deal," Farage told more than 500 prospective parliamentary candidates from his party, which topped European elections in May.

"If, Mr Johnson, you insist on the Withdrawal Agreement, we will fight you for every single seat" in the next general election, he said, referring to the divorce deal currently on offer.

Farage, a leading force behind Britain's Brexit vote in 2016, warned Johnson against attempting to negotiate an amended departure agreement with Brussels, urging him to pursue a "clean break Brexit" instead. He said the Brexit Party was prepared to strike a "non-aggression pact" with Johnson's governing Conservatives in any general election if the prime minister went for the "no-deal" option.

The Conservatives faced electoral annihilation otherwise, he warned. "The only way they could win a general election is with our support," said Farage. "We could be their worst enemy or their best friend."

British politicians are still deeply divided over how or even whether to leave the European Union and the impasse has led to growing speculation that a general election may be imminent. Johnson's government has a one-seat majority in parliament.

Johnson was due to speak to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker by phone later on Tuesday, while the government's chief Brexit adviser David Frost will head to Brussels for talks Wednesday.

'Urgency to act'

With the clock ticking, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met five pro-EU opposition leaders to thrash out a plan to prevent a no-deal Brexit after leaked official planning documents said this could lead to food, fuel and medicine shortages.

"The attendees agreed on the urgency to act together to find practical ways to prevent no-deal, including the possibility of passing legislation and a vote of no confidence," they said in a joint statement.

Corbyn wanted to call a no-confidence vote in Johnson's government next week and then, if successful, lead a caretaker administration that would postpone Brexit and call a general election.

But the opposition leaders' meeting agreed instead to first try passing a law that would force the government to ask the EU to delay Brexit.

Suspending parliament an 'outrage'

Britain's parliament is due to return on September 3. But anti-Brexit politicians have been discussing plans ever since Johnson came to power last month vowing to take Britain out of the EU on October 31 with or without a divorce deal.

Johnson has said he is hoping for a deal with EU leaders, describing the chances as "marginally" higher following G7 talks over the weekend. But he has not ruled out suspending parliament -- known as proroguing -- in order to allow a no-deal Brexit if he fails to come to an agreement with the EU in the next weeks.

Some 160 of Britain's 650 MPs have signed what they called the "Church House Declaration" against proroguing parliament.

"Shutting down parliament would be an undemocratic outrage at such a crucial moment for our country, and a historic constitutional crisis," it read.

Parliament sometimes sat in Church House during World War II to avoid German bombings.

Britain voted to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum but has already been forced to delay its exit twice after parliament opposed a deal that Johnson's predecessor Theresa May struck with Brussels. Johnson wants Brussels to remove the withdrawal agreement's fallback provisions for the border with EU member Ireland. The Brexit Party wants to junk the entire agreement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.