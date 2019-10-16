Take the pledge to vote

Brexit Talks to Continue on Summit Eve After All Night Discussions Fail to Get Breakthrough

An EU official, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations were still ongoing, says 'discussions continued until late in the night and will continue today.'

Associated Press

October 16, 2019
Brexit Talks to Continue on Summit Eve After All Night Discussions Fail to Get Breakthrough
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Brussels: European Union and British negotiators have failed to get a breakthrough in the Brexit talks during a frantic all-night session and will continue seeking a compromise on the eve of Thursday's crucial EU summit.

An EU official, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations were still ongoing, says "discussions continued until late in the night and will continue today."

Both sides were hoping that after more than three years of false starts and sudden reversals, a clean divorce deal for Britain leaving the bloc might be sketched out within the coming hours.

Thursday's EU leaders' summit comes just two weeks before the U.K's scheduled departure date of Oct. 31.

