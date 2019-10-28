Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » World
2-min read

Brexit Uncertainty Haunts this British Town on Halloween, Brexhaustion Sets in

Residents of this town in eastern England, where 54% voted to leave, appear to have one common goal: to get Brexit completed.

Associated Press

Updated:October 28, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Brexit Uncertainty Haunts this British Town on Halloween, Brexhaustion Sets in
Market trader Tony Wilson poses for a photograph at his market stall in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. (AP)

Bury St.Edmunds, England: A few days before Halloween, residents of this historic British market town fanned out into the local pumpkin patch to scoop up centerpieces for the spooky festival. But this year the mood was gloomy, if not desperate.

That's because so much uncertainty remains about Britain's long delayed plans to leave the European Union. A deadline set for Oct. 31 was extended Monday by EU leaders, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still struggling to get lawmakers to pass his EU divorce deal, or to approve his plea for a national election.

"It's going on far too long, everybody just wants a final decision," said market trader Tony Wilson, adding that people in Bury St. Edmunds feel cheated regardless of whether they voted for leave or remain. "Whatever side of the fence you sit on now, everybody's in the same boat now. They've just had enough. They just want a final thing."

After three and half years of arguments since Britain voted to leave the EU, people like Wilson are tired. Residents of this town in eastern England, where 54% voted to leave, appear to have one common goal: to get Brexit completed.

"We're all kind of feeling the pinch in our pocket but nothing has happened politically. I think it is a complete mess," said Darren Old from Great Barton, a nearby village. While he voted to remain in the EU, he believes most market traders just want to get Brexit done.

But people also worry about the consequences of leaving without a deal, an outcome economists warn could have devastating consequences for the country because of the sudden restrictions on trade and reduced investment.

Jeanette Brown, who's been living in Bury St. Edmunds for 10 years and co-runs a small software business, wants a deal rather than an exit without one.

"This 'Get Brexit done' seems as though people want to do it at any cost," the 45-year-old warned.

Like many leave voters, pumpkin farmer Andrew Long just wants the country to stand on its own two feet.

"I'm a farmer, and there's a lot of European politics involved in farming, and we would like definitely to have certainty, and that's why I am really upset that we are not going to be leaving on the 31st," Long said.

He's hoping for an early election to break the deadlock in Parliament and get a deal agreed.

"Let's go for the election as soon as possible. Let's sort this out before Christmas," Long said. "We can't go on for three months, four months, six months or 12 months, because it's devastating for everybody and business, and family lives. People want to know what they are going to do."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram