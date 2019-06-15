Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bridge in Southern China Collapses, Sending Vehicles into River

Heyuan city police said the 120-meter section collapsed early Friday morning. Two security guards rescued a 44-year-old man, and two other people remain missing.

Associated Press

Updated:June 15, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bridge in Southern China Collapses, Sending Vehicles into River
A section of a bridge spanning Dongjiang river is seen collapsed in Heyuan, Guangdong province, China June 14, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...

Beijing: An entire section of a roadway bridge has plunged into a wide river in southern China, sending two vehicles into the water and leaving two people missing.

Heyuan city police said the 120-meter (390-foot) section collapsed early Friday morning. China's Xinhua News Agency reported that two nearby security guards rescued a 44-year-old man, and two other people remained missing.

Dramatic footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed two arches of the six-arch bridge falling apart within seconds and without any apparent warning. The bridge spans the Dongjiang river in Guangdong province.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Southern China has been hit with heavy rains and flooding that has caused 61 deaths, but it wasn't clear if swelling waters were a factor.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram