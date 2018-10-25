GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bringing Out Military at Mexico Border, Says Trump as Migrants' Caravan Makes Its Way to US

A Pentagon official said 'several hundred' troops were expected to be deployed at the border and they would be used mainly to provide logistical support including tents, vehicles and equipment.

Agencies

Updated:October 25, 2018, 9:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bringing Out Military at Mexico Border, Says Trump as Migrants' Caravan Makes Its Way to US
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Loading...
Washington: President Donald Trump says he's “bringing out the military” to address what he's calling a national emergency at the southern border.

The comments in Thursday's tweet come as thousands of Central American migrants continue their caravan trek through Mexico toward the hoped-for, but still far-distant US border.

Trump in his tweet is blaming Democrats for laws he says make it too hard to stop people at the border. He says those trying to enter the US "will be stopped!"

The Pentagon is expected to deploy "several hundred" troops to the US-Mexico border, a US official said after Trump’s warning. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the troops would be used mainly to provide logistical support including tents, vehicles and equipment.

Trump told a rally crowd in Wisconsin on Wednesday that the military was “all set”.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...