Bringing Out Military at Mexico Border, Says Trump as Migrants' Caravan Makes Its Way to US

President Donald Trump says he's “bringing out the military” to address what he's calling a national emergency at the southern border.The comments in Thursday's tweet come as thousands of Central American migrants continue their caravan trek through Mexico toward the hoped-for, but still far-distant US border.Trump in his tweet is blaming Democrats for laws he says make it too hard to stop people at the border. He says those trying to enter the US "will be stopped!"The Pentagon is expected to deploy "several hundred" troops to the US-Mexico border, a US official said after Trump’s warning. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the troops would be used mainly to provide logistical support including tents, vehicles and equipment.Trump told a rally crowd in Wisconsin on Wednesday that the military was “all set”.