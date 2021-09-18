CHANGE LANGUAGE
Britain Acted in Opportunistic Manner Over US-Australia Deal, Says French Source

The flag of France is seen as French Gendarmerie officers patrol with a dinghy along the French coast near Calais, France August 2, 2021. Picture taken August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France has not mentioned Britain in any official communication regarding the deal, focusing its ire on Australia and in particular the US.

The United Kingdom acted in an opportunistic manner in the deal struck between the United States and Australia which ended a $40 billion submarine contract deal between Canberra and Paris, a French diplomatic source said on Friday.

”The UK accompanied this operation opportunistically,” the French diplomatic source said. ”We do not need to consult in Paris with our ambassador to know what to think and what conclusions to draw from it.”

France has not mentioned Britain in any official communication regarding the deal, focusing its ire on Australia and in particular the United States.

first published:September 18, 2021, 09:51 IST