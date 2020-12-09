Britain Advises People With Allergy History To Avoid Pfizer Vaccine

LONDON: Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine after two people reported adverse effects, England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Wednesday.

“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination,” Stephen Powis, national Medical Director for the NHS, said.

“Two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday. Both are recovering well.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor