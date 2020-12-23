News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Britain Approves Use of Covid-19 Self-test Kit to Detect Asymptomatic Cases
1-MIN READ

Britain Approves Use of Covid-19 Self-test Kit to Detect Asymptomatic Cases

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the kit uses an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT), which can give a result in 30 minutes.

Britain on Wednesday approved the exceptional use of the National Health Service test and trace COVID-19 self-test kit to detect asymptomatic coronavirus cases, as it mulls a stricter lockdown to stem the spread of a highly infectious variant of the virus.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the kit uses an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT), which can give a result in 30 minutes.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...