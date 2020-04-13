WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Britain at its Best When Faced With a Crisis, Says Prince William

File photo of Britain's Prince William (Reuters)

File photo of Britain's Prince William (Reuters)

William's message came on a day when the COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom passed 10,000.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 7:56 AM IST
Share this:

Prince William has said Britain is at its best in a crisis, his office said on Sunday, the latest in a series of messages from the royal family seeking to galvanise the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth has twice addressed Britons in the past week, while heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who tested positive for the new virus, has also issued several video and audio messages since he recovered.

William's message came on a day when the COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom passed 10,000.

"I think Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis," the queen's grandson said during a call with a community charity in northern England that runs a food bank and has been delivering hot meals to isolated people.

"We all pull together and that community spirit comes rushing back quicker than anything else," William said on the call, according to his office at Kensington Palace.

William, who is second-in-line to the throne after his father Charles, has become the patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) for 2020, the palace said.

Created in 2019, the NET seeks to coordinate with not-for-profit organisations to direct public donations to specific appeals and to distribute funds fairly and efficiently.

The NET's Coronavirus Appeal in March, launched by William in March, has raised millions of pounds.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,412

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,357

    +1,132

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,348

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,253

    +59
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres