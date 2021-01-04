News18 Logo

Britain Gives First Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine Jabs

A test tube labeled with the vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired maintenance manager, received the jab at Oxford's Churchill Hospital, NHS England said.

Britain on Monday began the mass rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, a cheap and easy to distribute shot that experts hope will help crush the pandemic.

