Britain Hits Most Daily Virus Deaths in 4 Months
Britain Hits Most Daily Virus Deaths in 4 Months

The numbers on Tuesday have traditionally been higher because of a weekend reporting lag..

Britain has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in four months, following a spike in infections amid the spread of the delta variant and lifting of lockdown restrictions. Government figures Tuesday showed 96 new virus-related deaths, the highest since March 24. The UK also recorded 46,558 confirmed cases. The numbers on Tuesday have traditionally been higher because of a weekend reporting lag.

The increase in deaths comes a day after the British government ended lockdown restrictions in England, including on social distancing and mask-wearing. Critics warn it will lead to further spread of the coronavirus and potential deaths in the coming weeks. Britain’s confirmed virus-related death toll stands at 128,823, the seventh highest in the world. (AP) .

July 20, 2021