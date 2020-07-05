WORLD

1-MIN READ

Britain Nears $624 Million Sterling Supply Deal for Sanofi, GSK Covid-19 Vaccine: Report

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
Britain is close to agreeing a 500 million pound ($624 million) supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said that Britain was considering taking an option to buy the vaccine should it work in human trials, which are due to begin in September.

