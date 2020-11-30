News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Britain Rejects Calls For Inquiry Into 1989 Northern Irish Murder

Britain Rejects Calls For Inquiry Into 1989 Northern Irish Murder

The British government on Monday rejected calls to hold a public inquiry into the 1989 murder in Northern Ireland of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, whose death remains a lightning rod for anger over state collusion with proBritish paramilitaries.

DUBLIN: The British government on Monday rejected calls to hold a public inquiry into the 1989 murder in Northern Ireland of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, whose death remains a lightning rod for anger over state collusion with pro-British paramilitaries.

Finucane, who represented leading Irish nationalists, was shot dead at his home in front of his wife and three children by pro-British “Loyalist” militants whom a 2012 independent review of the death found had colluded with British security forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...