Britain Rejects Calls For Inquiry Into 1989 Northern Irish Murder
The British government on Monday rejected calls to hold a public inquiry into the 1989 murder in Northern Ireland of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, whose death remains a lightning rod for anger over state collusion with proBritish paramilitaries.
- Last Updated: November 30, 2020, 23:06 IST
DUBLIN: The British government on Monday rejected calls to hold a public inquiry into the 1989 murder in Northern Ireland of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, whose death remains a lightning rod for anger over state collusion with pro-British paramilitaries.
Finucane, who represented leading Irish nationalists, was shot dead at his home in front of his wife and three children by pro-British “Loyalist” militants whom a 2012 independent review of the death found had colluded with British security forces.
