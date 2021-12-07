CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Britain Reports 101 More Cases of Omicron Covid-19 Variant

UK Health Minister on Dec 6, 2021 confirmed community transmission of Omicron. (File photo: Reuters)

Britain's total number of cases of Omicron coronavirus variant climbed to 437.

Britain has found a further 101 confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the UK Health Security Agency said on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 437.

first published:December 07, 2021, 20:38 IST