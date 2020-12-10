Next Story
Britain Sanctions 11 Individuals Over Human Rights Violations
Britain said on Thursday it was imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including the former President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, in a coordinated move with the United States on human rights violations.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 10, 2020, 22:06 IST
LONDON: Britain said on Thursday it was imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including the former President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, in a coordinated move with the United States on human rights violations.
“The UK and our allies are shining a light on the severe and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by those sanctioned today,” foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.
Others named in the sanctions were security figures and officials from Russia, Venezuela, Pakistan and Gambia, including Jammeh’s wife.
