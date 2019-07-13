Take the pledge to vote

Britain Says Iran Tanker Will be Freed After Guarantees on Destination

After what he called a 'conservative call' with Mohammad Javad Zarif, he said Britain would facilitate release if they received guarantees that it would not be going to Syria.

AFP

Updated:July 13, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
Britain Says Iran Tanker Will be Freed After Guarantees on Destination
A British Royal Navy patrol vessel guards the oil supertanker Grace 1, that's on suspicion of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, as it sits anchored in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. (Reuters)
London: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told his Iranian counterpart on Saturday that a tanker held by Gibraltar would be released if Tehran guaranteed it was not violating EU sanctions by heading to Syria.

After what he called a "constructive call" with Mohammad Javad Zarif, he said Britain would "facilitate release if we received guarantees that it would not be going to Syria, following due process in Gib (Gibraltar) courts" he tweeted.

