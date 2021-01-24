News18 Logo

Britain Still A Long Way From Easing Virus Lockdown, Minister Says
1-MIN READ

Britain Still A Long Way From Easing Virus Lockdown, Minister Says

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday the country was still a long way from being able to relax a national lockdown despite evidence that the restrictions were bringing down the rate of COVID19 infections.

LONDON: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday the country was still a long way from being able to relax a national lockdown despite evidence that the restrictions were bringing down the rate of COVID-19 infections.

“There is early evidence that the lockdown is starting to bring cases down. But we’re a long, long, long way from that from being low enough because the case rate was incredibly high and you can see the pressure on the NHS (National Health Service),” he said during an interview on Sky News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


