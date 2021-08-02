Britain to Offer Vaccine Booster Shots for 32 Million Next Month: Report

Britain will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The campaign could start as soon as Sept. 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added.

Britain reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 26,144 on Saturday, and 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 71 on Saturday.

The government also said 46,851,145 people had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 38,345,841 had received two doses.

