Britain's Boris Johnson Invites Russian PM Putin to Online Summit on Covid-19 Vaccine Development

File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters)

The British Embassy says Johnson has officially invited Putin to attend the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 hosted by Britain on June 4.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend an online summit on the development of a coronavirus vaccine.


The embassy statement indicates the summit will focus on securing the critical support required for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to "continue its vital work and to help ensure that any vaccine developed for COVID 19 is available for the whole world".


Several Russian labs have been developing anti-coronavirus vaccines and testing on humans was expected to start next month.


