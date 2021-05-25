world

Britain's Competition Watchdog Probes Mega AstraZeneca Deal for US Biotech Firm

A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. (Reuters)

In a brief statement, the Competition and Markets Authority said it was looking at whether the deal would "result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services".

Britain’s competition watchdog on Tuesday said it was investigating the planned purchase of US biotech company Alexion by Covid vaccine-maker AstraZeneca in a deal worth $39 billion. In a brief statement, the Competition and Markets Authority said it was looking at whether the deal would “result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services".

The planned tie-up, aimed at boosting AstraZeneca’s work on immunology, was announced in December as the London-listed company began to roll out the coronavirus vaccine it developed with the University of Oxford.

first published:May 25, 2021, 20:11 IST