Britain's Conservatives And Opposition Labour Tied In Latest Opinion Poll

Britain's Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party are tied in a new opinion poll, the first time the governing party has not been ahead for more than a year.

LONDON: Britain’s Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party are tied in a new opinion poll, the first time the governing party has not been ahead for more than a year.

The new poll by Opinium put both parties on 40%, with 47% of the 2,002 people polled between Aug. 26-28 disapproving of the government’s handling of the country’s coronavirus pandemic, compared with 31% who approved.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson approval rating is still lower than Labour leader Keir Starmer’s, although Starmer’s rating has dipped, the poll showed on Saturday.

  • First Published: August 30, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
