English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Britain's Met Dept Issues 1st Ever Thunderstorm Alert in Its 164-year History
The Met Office is also warning of potential hazardous driving conditions in regions hit by the predicted storms.
Representational image. (Reuters)
London: Britain's Met Office weather forecasting service has issued its first thunderstorm alert in the agency's 164-year history.
The official forecasters say torrential rain, hail and lightning are possible Sunday in parts of southwest England and Wales as a long, dry heatwave persists in much of Britain.
The forecasting service introduced the thunderstorm alert system last month along with a system to warn residents about expected lightning strikes.
The Met Office is also warning of potential hazardous driving conditions in regions hit by the predicted storms.
High temperatures and sunny conditions have brought tens of thousands of people to Britain's coastal towns and cities.
London's many riverside pubs have also been filled with revelers, some buoyed by England's strong World Cup performance so far.
Also Watch
The official forecasters say torrential rain, hail and lightning are possible Sunday in parts of southwest England and Wales as a long, dry heatwave persists in much of Britain.
The forecasting service introduced the thunderstorm alert system last month along with a system to warn residents about expected lightning strikes.
The Met Office is also warning of potential hazardous driving conditions in regions hit by the predicted storms.
High temperatures and sunny conditions have brought tens of thousands of people to Britain's coastal towns and cities.
London's many riverside pubs have also been filled with revelers, some buoyed by England's strong World Cup performance so far.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas at His VillaMix Festival Concert in Brazil
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
- The Tippling Point | Sidney Frank's Dream to be a Millionaire and his Luck With Jagermeister
- Sanju: Dhanush Is All Praise For Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor Efforts