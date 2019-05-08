Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Name Newborn Son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have named their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple said on their Instagram account."This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle," the couple said. "The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."Earlier today, the royal couple had their first photo shoot with the newborn."It's magic - it's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy," said a beaming Meghan, wearing a white sleeveless coat dress, when asked how she was finding being a new mother," Meghan said."It's great, parenting is amazing," Harry chimed in. "It's only been two-and-a-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up."The baby was born in the early hours of Monday morning, weighing 7 lb 3oz (3.26 kg), but few other details have been given about the birth.