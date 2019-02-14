English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Britain's Prince Philip, 97, Will Not be Prosecuted Over Car Crash
Philip, who escaped without injury on January 17 when the Land Rover he was driving flipped in a collision with a car close to the royals' Sandringham residence in eastern England, voluntarily gave up his driving licence earlier this month.
File Photo of UK's Prince Philip. (Image: Twitter)
London: Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip will not face prosecution after a car crash last month that injured two women, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday.
"We took into account all of the circumstances in this case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving licence," the CPS' Chris Long said in a statement.
"We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute".
