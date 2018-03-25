English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Accusations Over Skripal Poisoning 'Border on Banditry': Kremlin
Moscow has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter, the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two.
A police vehicle is parked at the cordon near the tent covering the park bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Moscow: Britain's accusations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England "border on banditry", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Sunday.
"We are stating that this is quite unprecedented - international affairs bordering, maybe, on banditry. What stands behind this? Is it Britain's internal problems or the problems of Britain's cooperation with its allies or something else? Looks like this is not our business," RIA quoted Peskov as saying by RIA on an NTV programme.
Moscow has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter, the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two. Britain expelled 23 Russians as a result and Moscow retaliated by ordering out the same number of Britons.
Also Watch
"We are stating that this is quite unprecedented - international affairs bordering, maybe, on banditry. What stands behind this? Is it Britain's internal problems or the problems of Britain's cooperation with its allies or something else? Looks like this is not our business," RIA quoted Peskov as saying by RIA on an NTV programme.
Moscow has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter, the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two. Britain expelled 23 Russians as a result and Moscow retaliated by ordering out the same number of Britons.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cheating is a Strong Word But Smith & Co Have Really Stepped Over the Line This Time
- Google Doodle Remembers Farooq Sheikh On His 70th Birth Anniversary
- Sebastian Vettel Holds off Lewis Hamilton to Win Australian GP Thriller
- Hansal Mehta & Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Shines At Hong Kong Fest
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice