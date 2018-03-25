GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
British Accusations Over Skripal Poisoning 'Border on Banditry': Kremlin

Moscow has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter, the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two.

Reuters

Updated:March 25, 2018, 7:55 PM IST
A police vehicle is parked at the cordon near the tent covering the park bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Moscow: Britain's accusations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England "border on banditry", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Sunday.

"We are stating that this is quite unprecedented - international affairs bordering, maybe, on banditry. What stands behind this? Is it Britain's internal problems or the problems of Britain's cooperation with its allies or something else? Looks like this is not our business," RIA quoted Peskov as saying by RIA on an NTV programme.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter, the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two. Britain expelled 23 Russians as a result and Moscow retaliated by ordering out the same number of Britons.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
