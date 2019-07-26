After Week-long Suspension, British Airways to Resume Flights to Cairo Today
Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa AG also suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday but resumed them a day later.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ JUSTIN TALLIS)
British Airways, part of International Airlines Group, will resume flights to Cairo following a week-long suspension over security concerns, the airline said on Friday.
"Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday July 26", a British Airways spokeswoman said in an email.
No details were given about the airline's security review.
British Airways had suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday for seven days "as a security precaution" as it reviewed security at the Cairo airport.
An executive of Egypt's state-owned EgyptAir said earlier this week that British Airways' decision was "without a logical reason" while Egypt's aviation minister, Younis Al-Masry, also expressed "displeasure" at the decision.
Egypt's aviation ministry said on Sunday that British Airways took the move without consulting Egyptian authorities.
Other airlines continued to operate flights to Cairo.
