Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

British Army Reject Who Travelled to Syria to Fight IS Jailed for A Year for Terror Training

Aidan James stayed at an Iraqi refugee camp on his way to Syria in 2017, where he received firearms training from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a terror group banned under British law.

AFP

Updated:November 7, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
British Army Reject Who Travelled to Syria to Fight IS Jailed for A Year for Terror Training
Picture for Representation. (Image: Reuters)

London: A British Army reject who travelled to Syria to fight the so-called Islamic State was on Thursday jailed for a year for attending a terror training camp.

Aidan James, 29, from Formby near Liverpool, was also given an additional three-year sentence for dealing cocaine before he left.

James stayed at an Iraqi refugee camp on his way to Syria in 2017, where he received firearms training from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a terror group banned under British law.

Video footage showed him learning to fire an AK47 at the camp at Mahkmour, while his activities were also detailed in his diary, judge Andrew Edis told the Old Bailey court in London.

James later received "much more substantial training" in Syria from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the judge said. But he was acquitted on that front because the jury was not convinced the training was for a terrorist purpose.

The YPG at that point was training people to fight the IS group, and in some of their activities had support for Britain's Royal Air Force. "The force for which you were being trained was a defensive force against a lethal and genocidal threat from ISIS," the judge said.

In mitigation, James' lawyer argued he had health and psychiatric problems and was separating from the mother of his child when he decided to go to Syria. Andrew Hall said he had no intention of advancing the aims of the PKK and posed no continuing threat.

James had repeatedly been turned down by the British army due to his mental health. He left Britain for Iraq in August 2017 and returned home to Liverpool airport in February 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram