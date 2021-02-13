British Council Extends Scholarship for Women to Pursue Careers in STEM

The British Council has introduced a scholarship program to support women to pursue a master’s degree in STEM courses in the United Kingdom (UK). STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics. This new scholarship is directed to help women who wish to follow postgraduate level programs in STEM. Applications for the British Council Scholarships for Women are open until mid-March 2021.

The British Council Scholarship for Women in STEM is aimed at giving over 100 women from India and 19 other countries in America, South Asia and East Asia, an opportunity to obtain their advanced degree from a university in the UK to develop their careers in science. According to the UN Scientific Education and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), less than 30 percent of researchers around the world are women and just 30 percent of female students opt for STEM-related fields in higher education.

The Women in STEM scholarship covers tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, visa, and health coverage fees. An official statement said that the scholarship is also extended for mothers or women with dependents to apply. It also includes a provision for scholars who might require a short pre-sessional English course to improve the language level.

You have to be a citizen of one of the below-mentioned countries in Southeast Asia to apply: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand & Vietnam. Women from the Philippines can apply to pursue studies in Energy Transition and Climate Change, Health and Life-Sciences and Agriculture. Candidates from South Asian countries must apply directly to a university of choice out of the nine named universities including Teesside University, City University London, University of Strathclyde, Newcastle University, Edinburgh Napier University, University of Warwick, University of Edinburgh and Brunel University London.

The British Council has set up a website with more details about the scholarship, including information of the courses at hand and contact information of participating universities. Globally, the enrolment of female students in areas related to STEM is particularly low, specifically in Information and Communications Technology (three percent), natural science, mathematics and statistics (five percent), and engineering, manufacturing and construction (eight percent). All potential candidates can directly apply to University of Glasgow, Liverpool John Moores University or University of Stirling.