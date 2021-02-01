News18 Logo

world

British COVID Deaths And Cases Drop To Lowest Since December
1-MIN READ

British COVID Deaths And Cases Drop To Lowest Since December

LONDON: The number of people in Britain who were newly recorded dying within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test dropped to 406 on Monday from 587 on Sunday, the lowest daily number since Dec. 28, government figures showed on Monday.

The number of people who tested positive for the disease dropped to 18,607, the lowest since Dec. 15.

Both deaths and positive test results are typically lower on Mondays than other days of the week.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine rose to 9.296 million from 8.977 million the day before.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


