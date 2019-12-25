Take the pledge to vote

British Deputy Finance Minister, Narayana Murthy’s Son-in-law Rishi Sunak Tipped to Run ‘Economic Super-ministry’: Report

Sunak, the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is in line for promotion to a full cabinet portfolio in the reshuffle, a media report said.

Reuters

Updated:December 25, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
British Deputy Finance Minister, Narayana Murthy's Son-in-law Rishi Sunak Tipped to Run 'Economic Super-ministry': Report
Deputy Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is being tipped by senior members of Britain's Conservative Party to run a new 'economic super-ministry' following a cabinet reshuffle in February, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Sunak, the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is in line for promotion to a full cabinet portfolio in the reshuffle, the report said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to create an enlarged business ministry which would absorb the international trade department, the report added.

Conservatives close to Johnson said Sunak’s performance during the election put him in line for promotion.

The son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, Sunak is said to enjoy the confidence of Johnson, partly as he is a “true believer” in Brexit.

Sunak, who has been appointed as the chief secretary to the Treasury, was elected as the member of Parliament from Richmond (Yorks) in 2015. Earlier, he held the post of a junior minister in the department of local government. He completed his education from Oxford and Stanford universities.



