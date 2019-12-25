Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
British Deputy Finance Minister, Narayana Murthy’s Son-in-law Rishi Sunak Tipped to Run ‘Economic Super-ministry’: Report
Sunak, the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is in line for promotion to a full cabinet portfolio in the reshuffle, a media report said.
File photo of Rishi Sunak (Reuters)
Deputy Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is being tipped by senior members of Britain's Conservative Party to run a new 'economic super-ministry' following a cabinet reshuffle in February, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Sunak, the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is in line for promotion to a full cabinet portfolio in the reshuffle, the report said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to create an enlarged business ministry which would absorb the international trade department, the report added.
Conservatives close to Johnson said Sunak’s performance during the election put him in line for promotion.
The son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, Sunak is said to enjoy the confidence of Johnson, partly as he is a “true believer” in Brexit.
Sunak, who has been appointed as the chief secretary to the Treasury, was elected as the member of Parliament from Richmond (Yorks) in 2015. Earlier, he held the post of a junior minister in the department of local government. He completed his education from Oxford and Stanford universities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Announces New Songs, Tour and Docuseries on Christmas Eve
- Dyson Tested Air Quality in Delhi NCR Homes, And Pollution is a Serious Problem Indoors
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani