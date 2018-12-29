English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Diver Who Sued Elon Musk Over ‘Pedo Guy’ Insult Makes it to UK Honours List
Apart from Vernon Unsworth, the entire team of British divers who helped in the Thai cave rescue were awarded in Britain's traditional New Year Honours alongside former supermodel Twiggy and Monty Python's Michael Palin.
File photo of Vernon Unsworth. (Getty Images)
London: A team of British divers who helped save a junior football team stranded in a flooded cave in Thailand were awarded in Britain's traditional New Year Honours alongside former supermodel Twiggy and Monty Python's Michael Palin.
The seven underwater specialists involved in the remarkable rescue were also joined on the prestigious annual achievement list — announced on Friday — by Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Jim Carter from "Downton Abbey", best-selling author Philip Pullman and leading Brexiteer lawmaker John Redwood.
Four of the divers were given awards for exceptional bravery while the three others were made Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).
Richard Stanton and John Volanthen — the first of the divers to reach the 12 stricken children and their coach — were awarded the George Medal, the country's second highest civilian gallantry award.
Stanton had already been made an MBE in 2012 for his rescue services.
Fellow divers Christopher Jewell and Jason Mallinson receive the Queen's Gallantry Medal, while Joshua Bratchley, Connor Roe and Vernon Unsworth were decorated with MBEs.
"For me, after saving the boys, this is the icing on the cake," said Unsworth, who has also risen in fame after suing Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk for labelling him a "pedo guy".
"This was a team effort and I'm very honoured to have been recognised, particularly as you don't engage in a major rescue expecting this outcome," he added.
'It makes me giggle'
Sixties it-girl Lesley Lawson, better known as Twiggy, receives a damehood for services to fashion following a decades-spanning career modelling, singing and acting.
The 69-year-old told Britain's Press Association that the recognition was "wonderful, but it makes me giggle".
"The hardest thing has been keeping it a secret," she said.
Acclaimed director Nolan, an Oscar nominee this year for "Dunkirk" — as well as in 2011 for "Inception" and in 2002 for "Memento" — gets a CBE for services to film.
After graduating from low-budget independent movies, he has directed some of the biggest blockbusters ever made — including several "Batman" films — and become renowned for his technical and narrative daring.
Pullman, the creator of the hugely successful "His Dark Materials" trilogy, receives a knighthood for services to literature.
The 72-year-old said he was "very surprised and honoured" by the acknowledgement.
"I'm most grateful of all to those who continue to read my books, and I hope they don't have to work as hard as those who edit them," Pullman added.
Brexiteer wins knighthood
Palin, 75, becomes the first of Monty Python's revered comedy cast to receive a knighthood.
The veteran actor, who has reinvented himself as a travel documentary maker and writer in later life, gets a knighthood for his international contributions to travel, culture and geography.
He said news of the accolade had yet to sink in. "I don't think it will be until I see the envelopes addressing me as Sir Michael Palin," he added.
Meanwhile, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union in March after decades of membership, John Redwood — one of parliament's most prominent eurosceptics — was made a knight.
Redwood was part of a group of eurosceptics who plotted to bring down the government of former Conservative prime minister John Major, who called them the "bastards".
The veteran Conservative lawmaker — a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit deal, set to be voted on in mid-January — was among three MPs awarded knighthoods.
There had been speculation this year's honours could be deployed to try to win support for May's plan — but it appears unlikely with Redwood.
Earlier this week he published a blog outlining "eight things wrong with the withdrawal agreement".
In sport, England football manager Gareth Southgate was awarded an OBE, while captain Harry Kane received an MBE following the team's memorable run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.
Overall, 1,148 recipients were named in Queen Elizabeth II's 2019 New Year Honours List.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The seven underwater specialists involved in the remarkable rescue were also joined on the prestigious annual achievement list — announced on Friday — by Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Jim Carter from "Downton Abbey", best-selling author Philip Pullman and leading Brexiteer lawmaker John Redwood.
Four of the divers were given awards for exceptional bravery while the three others were made Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).
Richard Stanton and John Volanthen — the first of the divers to reach the 12 stricken children and their coach — were awarded the George Medal, the country's second highest civilian gallantry award.
Stanton had already been made an MBE in 2012 for his rescue services.
Fellow divers Christopher Jewell and Jason Mallinson receive the Queen's Gallantry Medal, while Joshua Bratchley, Connor Roe and Vernon Unsworth were decorated with MBEs.
"For me, after saving the boys, this is the icing on the cake," said Unsworth, who has also risen in fame after suing Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk for labelling him a "pedo guy".
"This was a team effort and I'm very honoured to have been recognised, particularly as you don't engage in a major rescue expecting this outcome," he added.
'It makes me giggle'
Sixties it-girl Lesley Lawson, better known as Twiggy, receives a damehood for services to fashion following a decades-spanning career modelling, singing and acting.
The 69-year-old told Britain's Press Association that the recognition was "wonderful, but it makes me giggle".
"The hardest thing has been keeping it a secret," she said.
Acclaimed director Nolan, an Oscar nominee this year for "Dunkirk" — as well as in 2011 for "Inception" and in 2002 for "Memento" — gets a CBE for services to film.
After graduating from low-budget independent movies, he has directed some of the biggest blockbusters ever made — including several "Batman" films — and become renowned for his technical and narrative daring.
Pullman, the creator of the hugely successful "His Dark Materials" trilogy, receives a knighthood for services to literature.
The 72-year-old said he was "very surprised and honoured" by the acknowledgement.
"I'm most grateful of all to those who continue to read my books, and I hope they don't have to work as hard as those who edit them," Pullman added.
Brexiteer wins knighthood
Palin, 75, becomes the first of Monty Python's revered comedy cast to receive a knighthood.
The veteran actor, who has reinvented himself as a travel documentary maker and writer in later life, gets a knighthood for his international contributions to travel, culture and geography.
He said news of the accolade had yet to sink in. "I don't think it will be until I see the envelopes addressing me as Sir Michael Palin," he added.
Meanwhile, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union in March after decades of membership, John Redwood — one of parliament's most prominent eurosceptics — was made a knight.
Redwood was part of a group of eurosceptics who plotted to bring down the government of former Conservative prime minister John Major, who called them the "bastards".
The veteran Conservative lawmaker — a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit deal, set to be voted on in mid-January — was among three MPs awarded knighthoods.
There had been speculation this year's honours could be deployed to try to win support for May's plan — but it appears unlikely with Redwood.
Earlier this week he published a blog outlining "eight things wrong with the withdrawal agreement".
In sport, England football manager Gareth Southgate was awarded an OBE, while captain Harry Kane received an MBE following the team's memorable run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.
Overall, 1,148 recipients were named in Queen Elizabeth II's 2019 New Year Honours List.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results