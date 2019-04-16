British, Dutch, Australian, Canadian Embassies Evacuated in Madrid Skyscraper Over Bomb Threat

ACTUALIZACIÓN TORRE ESPACIO:

Tras recibirse una amenaza de bomba, se activó el protocolo de seguridad. Finalmente se ha podido determinar que la amenaza era falsa



Se está procediendo al realojo del edificio. Todo vuelve a la normalidad.@policia investiga el origen de la llamada pic.twitter.com/pXBB8NnaLM — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 16, 2019

: The prominent Torrespacio skyscraper in Madrid, which houses the British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies, was evacuated over a bomb threat, the Policia Nacional said.According to reports, the staff at the Torrespacio skyscraper received a phone call with a threat."A bomb threat was received... Evacuation has started, we have to work and do checks," a police spokesman told AFP.A National Police spokesperson, who wasn’t authorized to identify themselves in the media reports, couldn’t provide any further details. The Madrid police reportedly arrived on the scene soon and evacuated the tower’s occupants.Policia Nacional also tweeted from its Twitter handle as the incidence was unfolding and said, “The @policia is currently working in Madrid on the Torrespacio skyscraper, which is being evicted for security reasons. Please, that any person inside the building or in the immediate vicinity follow the instructions of the security personnel.”Soon after, the threat was determined to be false by the police and the proceeding to resettle the building was initiated, the Policia National tweeted.With a height of 235 metres (770 feet), the 57-story Torrespacio building is one of four skyscrapers that makes up a business park in northern Madrid.The Australian embassy said on Twitter that it would "remain closed for the rest of today, Tuesday 16 April, until further notice."(With Inputs from Agencies)