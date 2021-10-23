CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#DrugBust#AnanyaPanday
Home » News » World » British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Rules Out Return to Major Covid Restrictions: Report
1-MIN READ

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Rules Out Return to Major Covid Restrictions: Report

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said there must be no return to "significant economic restrictions" despite a recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. (Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville/File)

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said there must be no return to "significant economic restrictions" despite a recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. (Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville/File)

Earlier on Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new lockdown was not on the cards after advisers warned that lighter measures will reduce need for tougher restrictions later.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said there must be no return to “significant economic restrictions" despite a recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, The Times newspaper quoted him as saying.

“I think we’re just in a very different place to where we were a year ago because of the vaccine," he said in an interview. “There’s this enormous wave of protection, and that changes things. That’s our first line of defence."

The Times quoted Sunak as saying the economy was the priority.

Earlier on Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a new Covid-19 lockdown was not on the cards after advisers warned that early action through lighter measures would reduce the need for tougher restrictions later.

RELATED NEWS

Covid-19 cases in Britain are the highest in Europe and hit their most elevated levels in three months earlier this week. However, the rollout of vaccines has meant that deaths from the disease remain far below their levels at the start of this year.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O’Brien)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 23, 2021, 09:17 IST