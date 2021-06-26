British Health Secy Matt Hancock Resigns After Breaking Covid Rules by Kissing Top Aide

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Saturday tendered his resignation following revelations that he broke the government’s own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide. A tabloid newspaper had published a picture of him kissing and embracing his top aide in his office.

“I am writing to resign as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic. The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis," said Hancock in his resignation letter.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need be with my children at this time," he wrote.

The frontman for Britain’s response to the pandemic, particularly the vaccine roll-out, quit in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, reiterating his earlier apology.

“We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much on this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance," he wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here