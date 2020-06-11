WORLD

British Minister Urges Protesters Not to Attend Rallies for Health Reasons

People react during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, London, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Health minister Matt Hancock said people should not attend large demonstrations for public health reasons after protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement attracted tens of thousands over the last week.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
British health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday people should not attend large demonstrations for public health reasons after protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement attracted tens of thousands over the last week.

"I understand that people want to show their passion for a cause that they care deeply about but this is a virus that thrives on social contact, regardless of what your cause may be," he said at a daily news conference.


